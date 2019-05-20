DARBY BOROUGH, Pa (CBS) — Monday was anything but ordinary for a boy in Delaware County. Lorenzo Blaise got a big surprise after school, and it all happened thanks to the Darby Borough Police Department. This morning started out a little bumpy for Lorenzo as his bike broke on the way to Blessed Virgin Mary Grade School in Darby Borough.

He was able to get to class but was worried about his bike.

Lorenzo Blaise of #DarbyBorough got a big surprise from police today after he realized his bike was broken on his way to school pic.twitter.com/uEFhXkxG9U — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 20, 2019

After school, Lorenzo got picked up in an undercover police cruiser.

“I thought I was in trouble or something,” he said.

He wasn’t in trouble, but this is much different than how Lorenzo normally gets to and from school as he usually walks or rides his bike.

“I ride it around the neighborhood sometimes when it’s sunny. I like to exercise on my bike and have a fun time,” said Lorenzo.

But on his way to school, he noticed his bike had a broken rim. He stopped by the Darby Borough Police station and asked an officer if he could leave the bike there and pick it up after school.

The officers said sure, and without Lorenzo knowing, they went to work.

“We replaced his tire for him, got his rim squared away and got the bike cleaned up for him so it should be good to go,” said Darby Borough Police Cpl. Brian Evans.

Lorenzo thanked the officers for their sweet gesture.

“Thank you for fixing my chains and my wheels. I’m so surprised and happy about what happened today,” Lorenzo said.

The police department has a lost and found section but have to get rid of things that are left too long. So instead of throwing that away, they used some of those old pieces to fix Lorenzo’s bike.