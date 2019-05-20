BREAKING:Man Caught On Camera Urinating On Memorial Of Little Boy Who Died From Cancer Fired From Family Business
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Matt Petrillo
Filed Under:Darby Township Elementary School, Local, Local TV

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa (CBS) — Monday was anything but ordinary for a boy in Delaware County. Lorenzo Blaise got a big surprise after school, and it all happened thanks to the Darby Borough Police Department. This morning started out a little bumpy for Lorenzo as his bike broke on the way to Blessed Virgin Mary Grade School in Darby Borough.

He was able to get to class but was worried about his bike.

After school, Lorenzo got picked up in an undercover police cruiser.

“I thought I was in trouble or something,” he said.

He wasn’t in trouble, but this is much different than how Lorenzo normally gets to and from school as he usually walks or rides his bike.

“I ride it around the neighborhood sometimes when it’s sunny. I like to exercise on my bike and have a fun time,” said Lorenzo.

But on his way to school, he noticed his bike had a broken rim. He stopped by the Darby Borough Police station and asked an officer if he could leave the bike there and pick it up after school.

The officers said sure, and without Lorenzo knowing, they went to work.

“We replaced his tire for him, got his rim squared away and got the bike cleaned up for him so it should be good to go,” said Darby Borough Police Cpl. Brian Evans.

Lorenzo thanked the officers for their sweet gesture.

“Thank you for fixing my chains and my wheels. I’m so surprised and happy about what happened today,” Lorenzo said.

The police department has a lost and found section but have to get rid of things that are left too long. So instead of throwing that away, they used some of those old pieces to fix Lorenzo’s bike.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s