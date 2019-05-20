



MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A man caught on camera urinating on a memorial at a park in Mays Landing for a little boy who died from cancer was fired from his family business on Monday. Bryan Bellace, 23, who has been charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and other related charges, was fired from his job with Bellace Heating and Plumbing.

Owner Bruce Bellace confirmed to CBS3 that he fired his son following the incident. He said his son “did something stupid.”

“Everybody does stupid things, but this is bad, this is a bad one,” he said.

Police say Bryan Bellace was the man seen urinating on the memorial at Underhill Park for 9-year-old Christian Clopp, while 23-year-old Daniel Flippen filmed the video. Flippen has been charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

The video was posted to social media Sunday, showing a man urinating and laughing on Christian’s memorial. The young boy died from cancer seven years ago.

The memorial sits in an all-access playground and it was built in Christian’s memory.

Two Mays Landing men saw the video and immediately reacted with kindness by cleaning the memorial.

Mark Clopp, Christian’s father, took to Facebook to thank those who reached out in support of his family.

He also wrote, “I don’t understand this world today. A friend of ours came over today to inform us that a video was posted of two scumbags urinating on Christian’s memorial at his playground.”

