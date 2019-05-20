Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bradley Cooper will join the Philadelphia Orchestra in June. The Philly native and actress Carey Mulligan will narrate “Candide,” ending the orchestra’s Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration.
Both Cooper and Mulligan will appear in three performances directed by Yannick Nezet-Seguin from June 20-22.
Cooper’s next project reportedly will be a Bernstein biopic.
‘Best Sports City In America’: Chris Long Reflects On Career, Time In Philadelphia
Cooper is expected to star as Bernstein, direct the film, and write the screenplay with Josh Singer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Click here for Philadelphia Orchestra ticket information.