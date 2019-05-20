BREAKING:Teen Boy Falls Ill After Two Female Penncrest High School Students Give Him Bottle Mixed With Urine, Toilet Water, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bradley Cooper, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Orchestra


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bradley Cooper will join the Philadelphia Orchestra in June. The Philly native and actress Carey Mulligan will narrate “Candide,” ending the orchestra’s Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration.

Both Cooper and Mulligan will appear in three performances directed by Yannick Nezet-Seguin from June 20-22.

Cooper’s next project reportedly will be a Bernstein biopic.

‘Best Sports City In America’: Chris Long Reflects On Career, Time In Philadelphia 

Cooper is expected to star as Bernstein, direct the film, and write the screenplay with Josh Singer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Click here for Philadelphia Orchestra ticket information.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s