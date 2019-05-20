BETHLEHEM, Pa (CBS) — Police in Bethlehem have a message for trespassers at the Martin Town implosion site. The historic 21-story Martin Tower came down Sunday after standing for nearly 50 years.
“This is not a playground for souvenir hunters, it is an active construction site,” said Bethlehem Police Chief Dan Pancoast in a statement.
This comes after Pancoast says he saw people posting on Facebook about going to the construction site for a souvenir.
The warning comes with the idea that by removing any piece from the site could cause bigger pieces to shift and could result in injury.
There is now a metal security fence around the entire site and trespassing is prohibited.