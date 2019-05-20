LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Lumberton woman has been indicted on a homicide charge after she killed her 13-month-old son when she passed out on top of him after using drugs, according to prosecutors. Thirty-three-year-old Antoinette King was indicted on charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child for smothering her son, Jeremiah, on Jan. 19.
Authorities were called to King’s home that day for a report of an unconscious woman and baby. Investigators say King was found by a relative inside the home lying on top of Jeremiah. Both were unresponsive.
An investigation revealed that King had been drinking alcohol and had also taken an opioid-based drug.
King was revived using Narcan, but Jeremiah could not be revived and was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be compression asphyxia.