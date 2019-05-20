BREAKING:Officials Confirm Tornado Touched Down In Lancaster County, Damaging Homes And Ripping Off Roofs
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Code
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Antoinette King, Local, Local TV, Lumberton news


LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Lumberton woman has been indicted on a homicide charge after she killed her 13-month-old son when she passed out on top of him after using drugs, according to prosecutors. Thirty-three-year-old Antoinette King was indicted on charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child for smothering her son, Jeremiah, on Jan. 19.

Credit: CBS3

Authorities were called to King’s home that day for a report of an unconscious woman and baby. Investigators say King was found by a relative inside the home lying on top of Jeremiah. Both were unresponsive.

‘It’s A Terrible, Terrible, Terrible Tragedy’: Overdosing Mother Rolled Onto, Killed 13-Month-Old Son, Police Say

An investigation revealed that King had been drinking alcohol and had also taken an opioid-based drug.

King was revived using Narcan, but Jeremiah could not be revived and was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be compression asphyxia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s