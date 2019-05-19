Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Phillies third basemen Mike Schmidt threw out the first pitch prior to the Phillies game against the Rockies Sunday. The Hall of Famer was in attendance today for the 3rd annual Mike Schmidt and RDK Melanoma Awareness Day.
Schmidt was diagnosed with stage 3 Melanoma in 2013.
Beginning today, sunscreen dispensers will be available to fans at Citizens Bank Park’s entry gates and on the Pavilion and Terrace levels.
This is the third season that sunscreen dispensers will be available at the ballpark thanks to Schmidt and the RDK Melanoma Foundation.