



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is trying to play match-maker with a special adoption event. Sunday’s event is called “May It Be A Match” and will feature some of the long-term dog residents at the PSPCA Fishtown Center.

The event will run from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Fishtown PSPCA, located at 1546 Frankford Avenue.

All long-term resident dogs’ adoption fees will be $19.

For those who need time to find out if they found their perfect match, the $19 fee will be available until May 26.

In addition to the dogs at Fishtown, long-term resident dogs and cats will also be featured at the Erie Avenue headquarters. Their adoption fees will also be $19.

The PSPCA says many of these dogs simply don’t “show well.” Whether they’re shy in the kennel or are jumpy or may bark too much.

Some have given up hope and won’t greet people passing them in the shelter.

For more information about adopting, donating or volunteering, visit www.pspca.org.