Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are busy with two murder investigations in North Philadelphia Sunday morning. One of them happened on the 3400 block of North 11th Street around 5 a.m.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead about a half hour later.
17-Year-Old Boy Dead In East Frankford Double Shooting, Police Say
There are no suspects at this time.
The other shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street.
Police say they found a 36-year-old man shot multiple times throughout his body.
Investigators are searching for clues to track down his killer.