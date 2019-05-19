  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are busy with two murder investigations in North Philadelphia Sunday morning. One of them happened on the 3400 block of North 11th Street around 5 a.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead about a half hour later.

17-Year-Old Boy Dead In East Frankford Double Shooting, Police Say

There are no suspects at this time.

The other shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street.

Police say they found a 36-year-old man shot multiple times throughout his body.

Investigators are searching for clues to track down his killer.

