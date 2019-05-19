  • CBS 3On Air

By Matt Petrillo
Darby Township, delaware county


DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A man is dead after a barrage of bullets was fired Sunday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Delaware County. Now Darby Township Police are looking for the gunman.

Authorities say a 33-year-old man was shot and killed around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Nobblet and Tribbet Avenues.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. I thought it was firecrackers,” one witness said.

Neighbors heard more than a dozen gunshots and then saw a silver car speed away.

“We heard a car door shut and screech and that was it,” one neighbor said.

Officers don’t have a description of a suspect, but neighbors like Racquel Holman hope the gunman turns himself in.

“We’re trying to get unity in the community. Not division, not violence,” Holman said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out if the victim was the intended target.

An investigation remains ongoing.

