MILLSBORO, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle accident in Millsboro Sunday morning. Police say a 38-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Accent at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes of Laurel Road, just west of Curley Drive around 12:55 a.m.

The driver was unable to make a moderate left curve and drove off the roadway into a ditch, striking a utility pole.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

