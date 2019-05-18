



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper had a friendly reminder to all the Phillies fans worried about his .222 batting average entering Saturday. The Phils are not paying him $330 million to hit .300, though it would be nice. They’re paying him to do what he did in the first inning.

Harper went first-pitch swinging against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and sent the ball onto Ashburn Alley.

The ball traveled an estimated 466 feet to dead center field, per MLB.com, and gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

After the home run – Harper’s first since May 7 – the right fielder now has eight dingers and 28 RBI on the season.

Harper is slowly but surely starting to make better contact.

With his first-inning homer Saturday, Harper now has hits in his past four games, including three extra-base hits.

If Harper keeps sending balls as far as he did Saturday, it’s fair to say the average won’t be a focal point of the fan base.