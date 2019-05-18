PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chris Long, one of the leaders in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room, announced his retirement Saturday night. It’s not a surprise after the Eagles told him they were going to reduce his role in 2019.

Long spent two seasons with the Eagles.

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

In his first season, Long had 28 tackles and five sacks and helped the Birds win their first Super Bowl title.

Last season, Long had 23 tackles and 6½ sacks and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Congratulations to Chris Long on an incredible NFL career! pic.twitter.com/WsSd679ebD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 19, 2019

In 11 NFL seasons, Long finished two Super Bowl rings and much respect from around the league.

In such a short time in Philly, Long became one of the fans’ favorite players.