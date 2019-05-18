By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chris Long, one of the leaders in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room, announced his retirement Saturday night. It’s not a surprise after the Eagles told him they were going to reduce his role in 2019.

Long spent two seasons with the Eagles.

In his first season, Long had 28 tackles and five sacks and helped the Birds win their first Super Bowl title.

Last season, Long had 23 tackles and 6½ sacks and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

In 11 NFL seasons, Long finished two Super Bowl rings and much respect from around the league.

In such a short time in Philly, Long became one of the fans’ favorite players.

