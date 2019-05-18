



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday was the perfect morning for fans to join the Philadelphia Eagles in walking, running, and riding to raise money for autism research. Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop were there to encourage their players and thousands of fans that hit the streets for a different kind of competition.

The weather made for a smooth ride for the second annual Eagles Autism Challenge. This is one-day event that included a 50-mile, 30-mile, and 15-mile bike ride and a 5K run or walk.

Riders said they prepared by riding every day just for the event that looks to raise awareness and money for autism research.

“I think it’s a wonderful cause,” participant Bob Braverman said. “It’s a great day to ride. I love the fact that this charity, all of the proceeds from this ride goes towards the charity.

Coach Pederson gets the crowd fired up for the @Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride!#EaglesAutismChallenge pic.twitter.com/At6nMAYDSM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 18, 2019

“The Eagles Challenge is more than just a day, it has become who we are,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.

Lurie spearheaded the initiative, which raised $2.5 million last year.

So far this year, donors have helped raise more than $3 million.

About 30 players took part in the ride and 5K and plenty of phones were out as fans grabbed quick selfies with players between the races.

“The most amazing part of this event is that we offer the community a meaningful opportunity to meet our players,” said Ryan Hammond, the Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Challenge.

All the while making a positive difference in the fight against autism.

“Someone you know, someone is always affected by this,” said participant Christina Hodges.

You can still donate to the Eagles Autism Challenge through May 31.

To donate visit eaglesautismchallenge.org.