BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania State trooper died while on the job in Bucks County on Saturday. Trooper Donald Brackett was found unresponsive outside of his squad car on I-276 westbound in Bucks County at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say Brackett suffered an apparent medical episode.
“All personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police are deeply affected by this loss,” Lieutenant Colonel Evanchick said . “Our thoughts are with Trooper Brackett’s family and friends as they mourn his sudden passing.”
Brackett worked out of the King of Prussia barracks and was also United States Marine Corps veteran.
He was only 58 years old.