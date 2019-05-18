By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania State trooper died while on the job in Bucks County on Saturday. Trooper Donald Brackett was found unresponsive outside of his squad car on I-276 westbound in Bucks County at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Brackett suffered an apparent medical episode.

“All personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police are deeply affected by this loss,” Lieutenant Colonel Evanchick said . “Our thoughts are with Trooper Brackett’s family and friends as they mourn his sudden passing.”

Brackett worked out of the King of Prussia barracks and was also United States Marine Corps veteran.

He was only 58 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s