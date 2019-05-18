



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation got a break at the pump last week due to a dramatic drop in demand. Now analysts warn that the respite might not last heading into the Memorial Day weekend or the unofficial start to summer vacation.

AAA says road will see the second-highest travel volume on record since they began tracking the long holiday weekend travel back in 2000.

AAA Mid-Atlantic also says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, down two cents from last week and below the average $2.97 at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.85, also down two cents from last week and below the average of $2.91 at this time last year.

Analysts say a possible increase heading into the holiday weekend isn’t expected to stop the more than 37 million Americans planning a road trip to mark the unofficial start of summer.

