



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the perfect morning for fans to join the Philadelphia Eagles in walking, running, and riding to raise money for Autism research. The Eagles Autism Challenge, presented by Lincoln Financial Group, is a one-day event that includes a 50-mile, 30-mile, and 15-mile bike ride and a 5K run or walk.

This year organizers added a sensory walk to include everyone in the event.

The event began at 7 a.m. Saturday and is expected to end in the afternoon after the awards ceremony.

More than 30 Eagles players signed up as cyclists and 11 signed up as 5k runners/walkers. Every Eagles coach and nearly 30 team legends will also be participating in the event.

The organization says 3,000 runners, walkers and cyclists will participate in the event.

Coach Pederson gets the crowd fired up for the @Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride!#EaglesAutismChallenge pic.twitter.com/At6nMAYDSM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 18, 2019

“I think it’s a wonderful cause,” participant Bob Braverman said. “It’s a great day to ride. I love the fact that this charity, all of the proceeds from this ride goes towards the charity. I think that’s awesome. And I’m hoping for a great day and great ride.”

Every route will end on the 50-yard line of Lincoln Financial Field with an on-field celebration.

The event raised over $3 million already this year, showing a significant increase from last year’s $2.5 million.