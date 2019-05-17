Comments
Ingredients:
- Halved hard-boiled eggs
- Mayo
- Dijon mustard
- Paprika
- Salt
- Espelette pepper (can substitute chili, cayenne or chipotle pepper)
- Chives
Directions:
Scoop out yolks into a mixing bowl. Add mayo, mustard, paprika, salt and pepper of your taste. Mash until combined and smooth. Spoon yolk mixture into egg white boats. Top with more Espelette pepper and chives. To avoid egg whites sliding on serving platter, dab a bit of the yolk mixture onto a plate and place yolks on top to secure in place.
