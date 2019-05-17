PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several cars were keyed and their tires slashed overnight in West Philadelphia. Police are now searching for the vandals responsible.
Neighbors say seven or eight cars were keyed and their tires slashed sometime last night on South 50th Street, right off of Market Street.
People came out to go to work about 6:30 a.m. and started to pull away when they realized they had flat tires and had to either fix them themselves or call AAA.
One man was changing his tire this morning after he found it had been slashed last night when he left to go to CVS. Another man who lives on the block says his daughter bought a brand new Kia last Friday, only to wake up this morning to replace a tire.
“One Friday she’s riding and the next Friday she’s not riding,” said Gerald Chandler. “And she still has to go to work.”
Police say if you know anything about who may have done this to contact the 18th District at 215-686-3180.
CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.