PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was gunned down in North Philadelphia on Thursday night. Now, police are investigating if she was caught in the crossfire or if she was the intended target.
Officers rushed to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street just before 10:30 p.m., where they found the 42-year-old woman shot in the neck.
She was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators say at least a dozen shots were fired.
“The spent shell casings were of two separate sizes, so we know two semi-automatic weapons were fired. It appears there was some sort of shootout based on the location of the ballistic evidence,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police are checking surveillance video to see if it can help them solve the case.