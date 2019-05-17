PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 31-year-old man has died after police say he was shot multiple times during a double shooting near Northern Liberties. The incident happened at approximately 8:19 p.m. on the 700 block of Green Street on Saturday night.
Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Police say surveillance video shows three males getting out a black Mercedes before shooting the man.
A 24-year-old woman, who police say was an innocent bystander, was shot once in the right leg.
28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
She was taken the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Philadelphia Police are also investigating another shooting that occurred just a few blocks away.
A 37-year-old woman was shot once in the foot on the 800 block of North 10th Street.
Brandon Olivieri Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Deaths Of 2 Teenagers In South Philadelphia
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
At this time, no arrests have been made in either shooting.
Both are active investigations.