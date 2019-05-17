



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Lyft driver dispatched to pick up an elderly rider became concerned when the woman didn’t come out of her house. The driver didn’t leave. She felt compelled to figure out what was going on.

As many people know, Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. One West Philly resident knows that first-hand, after falling down and not being able to get back up.

“Every once in a while, I’ll get this little sharp pain through it,” Ms. Millie said. “It’s easing up a little bit, but not enough.”

A sore left shoulder is the extent of Ms. Millie’s injuries after she fell in the bathtub at 4:30 a.m. while getting ready for her sister-in-law’s funeral.

“When I got ready to get out, I slipped in the tub. My feet went up and I couldn’t get out,” she said.

The 86 year old lives alone, so when she fell there was no one around to hear her cries. Thankfully, a quick-thinking Lyft driver acted fast when her scheduled pick-up was nowhere to be found.

Clara Simmons said Ms. Millie’s nephew requested the Lyft, and he hadn’t heard from her that morning.

“I parked in front of her door. I’m knocking, knocking, knocking. We’re talking about 10 minutes now, I’m thinking something is wrong,” Simmons said.

Simmons arrived to her home at 7:30 Saturday morning, and by the time help arrived, it was 9:30. Ms. Millie was stuck in the tub for five hours, and it would have been longer if not for Simmons.

“I was really praying for somebody,” Ms. Millie said.

“I’m stubborn so once I started, it was just like, I need to see her,” Simmons said.

It was that stubbornness that ended Ms. Millie’s suffering, or as Simmons would put it, divine intervention.

“I actually sat down on her steps and started talking to God like, ‘You sent me here for a reason. You did not send me here to be the messenger and calling her nephew back on the day of his mother’s funeral to tell him his aunt had passed.’ So I knew it was going to work out,” Simmons said.

Not only did Ms. Millie make it out of the tub, Simmons also made sure to get her to the funeral.