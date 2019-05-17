BREAKING:28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Local TV, Tredyffrin Township news, Tredyffrin Township Police


TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A kitten had to be euthanized after being thrown from the window of a moving vehicle on Route 202 in Tredyffrin Township on Friday. Tredyffrin Township Police say it happened around 7 a.m. while the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 202.

Police say the kitten was found in the shoulder of the roadway by officers and taken to a nearby emergency veterinarian.

(credit: Tredyffrin Township Police)

However, due to the kitten’s injuries, it had to be euthanized.

“This despicable and senseless act of animal cruelty is being actively investigated by the TTPD, and we’re currently following several leads based upon information obtained from witnesses who stopped to help,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the ownership of the kitten can contact police at 610-644-3221.

