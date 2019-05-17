



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The summer sizzle is fast approaching at the Jersey Shore. Businesses like the Margate Dairy Bar and Burger are open and gearing up for summer to unofficially begin seven days from now when America celebrates Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s anxiety. It’s almost like a play, every time that curtain goes up, you’re nervous,” Margate Dairy Bar and Burger owner Chris Clayton said.

In Atlantic City, James’ Candy Company is stocking the shelves with fudge and salt water taffy.

Of course, shore visitors want to get the treats and eats that they’ve missed since last summer, but there’s also the entertainment.

The world famous Steel Pier is getting their games and rides ready.

“We started our painting process this week. The whole pier will be painted by next week. The last few rides are getting together now, they’ll go through their final inspections after the weekend,” Steel Pier owner Bill Catanoso said.

This will be the first summer that the Steel Pier has the new 227-foot-tall observation wheel open for the full season, and both the nearby Ocean and Hard Rock Casinos open all summer.

They have high expectations for summer business.

“Well, the economy is doing much better and when the economy is doing better people have more money for entertainment, and so we’re already starting to feel that — people coming and spending more money,” Catanoso said.