CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Paramedics in Delaware County transported 13 people, including ten firefighters, to area hospitals after a fire at a chemical plant in Chester. No one was hurt, but the ten firefighters and three Norquay Technology employees were taken to the hospitals as a precaution after they were decontaminated on scene for possible chemical exposure.
The fire started in a second-floor office at the Norquay plant at 800 W. Front St. just before 2:45 a.m. Friday, prompting several fire companies and the Delaware County Hazmat Team to respond.
Chester Fire Commissioner William Rigby said the fire was put out quickly and didn’t spread very far. The damage to the building was minimal.
The company uses potentially hazardous chemicals to produce materials used in construction and household goods from cell phones to airplanes, so anyone who was in close proximity to the fire had to be decontaminated.
Rigby added that no one presented any exposure symptoms and that there was no threat to the public.