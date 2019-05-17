PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball enthusiasts are making the case for Philadelphia Phillies great Dick Allen to get inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A Hall of Fame rally for Allen was held at Philadelphia’s City Hall on Friday.

During his 15-year career, Allen hit 351 home runs and was named an All-Star seven times. He is also just one of 26 players in baseball history to win both the MVP Award and the Rookie of the Year Award.

Allen missed the 2015 induction by just one vote.

“Unfortunately, Philadelphia and its minor league affiliates were not welcoming places for players of color. Dick Allen had slurs and epithets thrown at him and he had to battle not only opposing pitchers, but sometimes his own teammates and his own fans,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We’re standing here more than 50 years after he made his debut and it’s time for all of us who witnessed Dick Allen’s greatness make his case for the Hall of Fame. He’s a great Phillie, he’s the pride of Philadelphia and he deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Baseball’s Golden Era Committee will choose the new Hall of Fame class in December.