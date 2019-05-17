  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, Local, Local TV


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he met at a Wawa in Cherry Hill has turned himself in, police say. Twenty-six-year-old Ethien Rosario, of Sicklerville, was charged and arrested Friday.

Police say the incident happened on May 4 around 3:15 a.m. after the suspect and victim met each other at the Wawa located at 500 Route 38.

(Credit: CBS3)

According to police, following the encounter at the Wawa, both left in the victim’s car and drove to an undetermined location where the sexual assault took place.

Rosario has been charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and carjacking.

