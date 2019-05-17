BREAKING:Brandon Olivieri Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Deaths Of 2 Teenagers In South Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old boys. A jury found Brandon Olivieri guilty on all counts in the October 2017 murders of Salvatore DiNubile and Caleer Miller.

Olivieri, now 18, was 16 at the time of the shootings. He was charged as an adult.

The shooting happened at 12th and Ritner Streets in South Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2017.

Prosecutors say Salvatore, who was a student at Saint Joseph’s Prep, got into a fight with Olivieri before the shooting. According to prosecutors, Olivieri went to seek revenge when he gunned down Salvatore.

As for Caleer, a student at Mastery Charter School, he was not Olivieri’s intended target.

Sal DiNubile + Caleer Miller

Credit: CBS3

Olivieri maintained his innocence during the double-murder trial.

Families from both victims, as well as the now-convicted murderer, packed the courtroom before the verdict was read.

For extra protection, sheriff’s deputies lined the courtroom walls. When the jury foreman said the word “guilty,” the victims’ families shouted “yes,” as others started crying.

Olivieri’s attorney, Robert Mozenter, said he wasn’t surprised by the verdict. He also pointed out that no gun was ever recovered and also said forensic evidence was lacking.

Olivieri now faces life in prison.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

