PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot once in the chest in a North Philadelphia double shooting. The incident happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue.
Police say the 28-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he’s currently in critical condition.
A 26-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the ankle and was transported to the hospital. She’s listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
