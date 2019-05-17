BREAKING:28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot once in the chest in a North Philadelphia double shooting. The incident happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

Police say the 28-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he’s currently in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the ankle and was transported to the hospital. She’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

