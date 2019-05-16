Comments
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Radnor Township Police want to identify a woman in connection with a jewelry theft that happened the day before Mothers Day. Surveillance video shows the woman inside the “Little House Shop” on the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
The woman is seen on surveillance video concealing two pieces of jewelry, before leaving the store.
Police say she left in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV.
If you recognize the woman, call Radnor Township Police.