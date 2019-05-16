



RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A neighborhood is on alert after a suspicious woman was caught on video snooping around homes in Delaware County. Surveillance video shows the woman lurking outside, and now the homeowner and police want to know why.

Several residents say they confronted the woman, who told them that she was looking for an old friend.

“It was the time of the day where everyone is coming home from work, you know kids are coming home from school,” resident Erin Steffler said.

Meaning it was a strange time for a stranger to be walking up to houses and cars in Ridley Township, peering inside and baffling neighbors.

“Originally, I thought she was one of those people trying the change your electric to a different company,” Steffler said.

“She might have been dazed, something wasn’t right about her,” a resident said.

Wednesday evening, around 5 p.m., a Springhill Road resident said his home surveillance cameras caught the stranger peering in his windows and sunroom.

“I put the cameras in just to have, but wasn’t expecting to see a lady pop her head in my window,” the man said.

Steffler lives two doors down and was outside when she said she saw the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, carrying what looked like a notepad, walking very slowly up to the property.

“I saw her in between the two houses and said it loud enough for her to hear that she needed to keep it moving,” Steffler said.

Within 30 minutes, a home surveillance camera on Grand Avenue also picked up the woman wandering onto a property there. You can see her leave, but as the homeowner pulls in, she comes back for a better look.

No one Eyewitness News spoke with felt especially threatened, but the word is out: Keep your doors locked.

“Listen, if it’s at night and she does that, then there’s a different outcome,” a resident said.

Ridley Township Police are investigating. If anyone recognizes the woman, they would like to hear from you.