WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A teen hiker was rescued after falling 80 feet in a wooded area in Washington Township, Lehigh County on Wednesday night. Lehigh Valley Live reports it took three hours for first responders to rescue the 18-year-old man.
Pennsylvania State Police told Lehigh Valley Live the man was hiking and climbing with two other teenagers in the area of Devil’s Pulpit at the Lehigh Gap Nature Center around 6:30 p.m. when he fell.
Troopers were able to locate the injured man and after a three-hour-long rescue effort, he was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township. His condition is not known.
Dan Kunkle, the executive director for the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, said the three teens were off any marked trail when the 18-year-old fell 80 feet.
“They were not on a trail. They were hiking on a very dangerous steep slope and cliff area,” Kunkle told Lehigh Valley Live.
The victim’s name has not been released.