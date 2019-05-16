HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — Grounds For Sculpture is a 42-acre sculpture park, museum and arboretum all in one. And nestled within it, is a restaurant with spectacular views and a menu that will please your palate.
Artist Seward Johnson once said “if we open our eyes, life is marvelous.” And on any perfect day, clearly, there is no place like Rat’s.
Located within the art oasis that is Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, here is where inspiration from Mother Nature and meticulously placed artistic marvels enhance your experience at the casually elegant French bistro.
From Monet’s Bridge to the mosaic tiles and the cobalt blue oven in the kitchen, it’s all surprising — just like the name.
But founding visionary Seward Johnson thought Rat’s told the story of just how over-the-top this destination would be.
“Seward Johnson, his favorite book was ‘The Wind and the Willows,’ and there’s a character in the book called ‘Ratty,’ who was known for throwing these extravagant, lifestyle parties, and he said, ‘I’m calling it Rat’s,'” a chef said.
And it’s Rat’s that places you right in the party, complete with tasty plates a plenty.
Like sweet pea tartine …
… seared scallops …
… and succulent duck breast.
The entire Rat’s experience is a masterpiece.