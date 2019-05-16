PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Rolling Stones have announced the new date for their Philadelphia concert at Lincoln Financial Field. The “No Filter” concert will now take place on July 23. There will be classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You,” “It’s Only Rock N Roll,” as well as some special gems.
The North American tour dates were postponed after Mick Jagger was advised by doctors that he would need heart surgery.
“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger said.
On Wednesday, Jagger tweeted out a video of him dancing and looking in good health.
The Rolling Stones were originally scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on June 4.
Original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled tour dates and there is no need to repurchase tickets. Original tickets are also refundable via Ticketmaster.
THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER RE-SCHEDULED TOUR OF NORTH AMERICA & CANADA 2019
June 21* Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 25* Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 29* Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek
July 3 Washington, DC FedExField
July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
July 14 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®️ Stadium
August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl
August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
*No change in dates