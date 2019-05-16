  • CBS 3On Air

By Stephanie Ballesteros
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Rolling Stones have announced the new date for their Philadelphia concert at Lincoln Financial Field. The “No Filter” concert will now take place on July 23. There will be classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You,” “It’s Only Rock N Roll,” as well as some special gems.

The North American tour dates were postponed after Mick Jagger was advised by doctors that he would need heart surgery.

“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger said.

On Wednesday, Jagger tweeted out a video of him dancing and looking in good health.

The Rolling Stones were originally scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on June 4.

Original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled tour dates and there is no need to repurchase tickets. Original tickets are also refundable via Ticketmaster.

To purchase tickets, click here.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER RE-SCHEDULED TOUR OF NORTH AMERICA & CANADA 2019

June 21*                         Chicago, IL                                               Soldier Field

June 25*                         Chicago, IL                                               Soldier Field

June 29*                         Ontario, Canada                                      Burl’s Creek

July 3                              Washington, DC                                          FedExField

July 7                              Foxboro, MA                                                Gillette Stadium

July 14                            New Orleans, LA                                         Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19                            Jacksonville, FL                                            TIAA Bank Field

July 23                            Philadelphia, PA                                          Lincoln Financial Field

July 27                            Houston, TX                                                 NRG Stadium

August 1                         East Rutherford, NJ                                    MetLife Stadium

August 5                         East Rutherford, NJ                                    MetLife Stadium

August 10                       Denver, CO                                                  Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14                       Seattle, WA                                                  CenturyLink Field

August 18                       Santa Clara, CA                                            Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22                       Pasadena, CA                                               The Rose Bowl

August 26                       Glendale, AZ                                                State Farm Stadium

August 31                       Miami, FL                                                     Hard Rock Stadium

*No change in dates

Stephanie Ballesteros

