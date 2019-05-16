Police Searching For Suspect After Double-Shooting In Kensington

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a double-shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Gunshots rang out on the 1900 block of East Madison Street, Wednesday around 11 p.m.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and hip. He is listed in critical condition.

The other victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition.

Police are searching for a suspect and a motive.

“Witnesses did hear a vehicle speed off right after the gunshot, so we believe the shooter or the shooters may have left in a vehicle westbound on Madison and then possibly southbound on the 3200 block of Jasper Street,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators are checking several surveillance cameras near the scene for clues.

