Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Cherry Hill are looking for a sexual assault suspect who left with his victim from a Wawa. Police say the incident happened on May 4 around 3:15 a.m., after the suspect and victim met each other at the Wawa located at 500 Route 38.
According to police, following the encounter at the Wawa, both left in the victim’s car and drove to an undetermined location where the sexual assault took place.
Police say the suspect left the scene and the victim returned home and called authorities.
The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, average height and build, with black hair and a beard.
Anyone with information about this suspect or incident can call police at 856-432-8834 or 856-432-8819.