  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, Cherry Hill Police, Local, Local TV


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Cherry Hill are looking for a sexual assault suspect who left with his victim from a Wawa. Police say the incident happened on May 4 around 3:15 a.m., after the suspect and victim met each other at the Wawa located at 500 Route 38.

According to police, following the encounter at the Wawa, both left in the victim’s car and drove to an undetermined location where the sexual assault took place.

Police say the suspect left the scene and the victim returned home and called authorities.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, average height and build, with black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident can call police at 856-432-8834 or 856-432-8819.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s