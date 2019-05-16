PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been charged in the murder of 70-year-old Robert Derer, whose body was found stuffed into a large plastic bin inside of a Frankford home last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Ciaccia was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with murder.
Derer was killed by multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the medical examiner. He had been reported missing by family on Thursday, May 9, and his remains were found by investigators the next day inside of a home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street.
Neighbors say the 70-year-old had only been living at the apartment for about a month, and the rest of the people who live there are in their 20s. Right now, police can’t say for certain how long the body was in the container, but it was likely a matter of days.
Ciaccia has also been charged with a litany of other charges: false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, robbery, possessing instruments of crime, theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse.
Previously, two other people — 25-year-old Andrew Ciaccia and 21-year-old Vanessa Pena — were charged and arrested in connection to the murder. Both were charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy.