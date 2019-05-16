PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Democratic presidential candidate and Pennsylvania native Joe Biden is setting up his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia, choosing a state that swung to President Donald Trump in 2016 after voting for Democratic presidential candidates for decades.
“Biden for President” made the announcement Thursday morning.
“We’re proud to anchor our campaign in the birthplace of American democracy,” said Greg Schultz, Campaign Manager, Biden for President. “Philadelphia is a thriving city and a testament to the American spirit, built by the ingenuity and tenacity of ordinary people who did extraordinary things. Its storied history and celebrated diversity will serve as an inspiration for Team Biden, and is the ideal setting to continue our fight for the soul of this nation.”
Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, both hail from the Keystone State. While Biden represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, he was often referred to as Pennsylvania’s third senator.
The former vice president is set to kickoff off his campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 18. Biden and his family will speak at Eakins Oval at 1 p.m. For more information on the event and how to attend, click here.