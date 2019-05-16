  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – “Wawa Welcome America” has unveiled more about what’s in store for an annual Philadelphia tradition. Organizers for the festival announced Thursday actress and singer Jennifer Hudson as the headliner for the July 4th concert on the Parkway.

She’s set to perform alongside Meghan Trainor and the Philly POPS.

The six-day festival will kick off on Saturday, June 29 and run through Thursday, July 4.

More than 50 free events will take over the streets.

View more events taking place in the Philadelphia-area this summer.

