By Alyssa Adams


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Eagles players are guest bartending at a Montgomery County restaurant ahead of Sunday’s Autism Challenge. Eagles’ players got behind the bar at the Gypsy Saloon in Conshohocken Thursday night to help raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge.

Center Jason Kelce, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins, and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert were among the players serving up cold ones to Eagles fans.

Credit: CBS3

Fans paid a $20 entrance fee and Gypsy estimates at least 400 people showed up for the event.

Twenty-five percent of the night’s bar tab will go directly to the Eagles Autism Challenge.

