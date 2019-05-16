DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A man accused of gunning down his ex-wife with an assault rifle inside a Delaware County Wawa is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. Brian Kennedy, 34, of Devon, is facing nearly a half-dozen charges, including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder and reckless endangerment in a brutal incident that stunned and shocked Radnor Township.
Radnor Township police say Kennedy shot and killed his Stephanie Miller, 37, at close range with an AR-15. The shooting happened inside the Wawa on Sugartown Road in Wayne on March 28th in front of other customers and employees.
State troopers found Kennedy about two hours later in his car in Glen Mills. He was suffering from an apparent drug overdose. A judge arraigned him from his hospital bed.
Authorities say Miller had a restraining order against her ex-husband that expired in September. They believe she went to the Wawa to do what she thought would be a custody exchange of the couple’s son.
“He brutally murdered the mother of his child in a public place, in cold blood, placing numerous others at risk,” Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland said at the time. “This is a classic case of what can happen in cases of domestic abuse and violence and the use of firearms.”
Police previously arrested Kennedy at the same Wawa in 2016 for threatening to kill Miller.
Kennedy’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in district court in Newtown Square.