COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Two men who met Bill Cosby in prison have opened up to Inside Edition about the comedian’s time in prison. Fellow inmates Raheem Shackleford and Don Jones sat down with Inside Edition and said that the 81-year-old remains largely the same man inside Phoenix State Correctional Institution in Collegeville — a comedian.
“All day long, all day long,” Shackleford said when asked if Cosby jokes. “As soon as he exits the cell or off the unit, he’s just Bill Cosby. He’s nothing different.”
Jones also says that at first, the guards were “starstruck” by Cosby.
Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004.
(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)