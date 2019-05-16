PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight people are now facing charges in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a North Philadelphia business owner. Luis Alejandro Chueder Ramon, of Bucks County, who owned a bar and was also a landlord, was kidnapped during a meeting on June 19, 2018 on North Orkney Street.
He was shot and killed and his body was dumped in Maryland.
His wife paid ransom for his return, but she never saw him again.
“As alleged in the indictment, these ruthless individuals are a serious threat to the safety of our neighborhoods – not just in Philadelphia, but the entire mid-Atlantic region and beyond,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain.
Those charged include Ivan Rangel Prieto, 34, of Asheboro, North Carolina; Jose Castillo, 44, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jose Bernal, 30, of Newark, Delaware; Jose Delgado, 40, of Warminster; Salvador Sanchez Guerrero, 47, of Philadelphia; Robert Favors, 39, of Philadelphia; John Perkins, 31, of Philadelphia; and Fermín Perez Mejia, 35, of Norristown.
At the time, police released surveillance video of suspects in the case.