



COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Tough Mudder is returning to Pennsylvania for the 10th year this weekend in Chester County, but it comes with new twists. For the first time, the event will feature a competition for dogs with the Ruff Mudder and the Toughest Mudder, a 12-hour course.

The Ruff Mudder takes place Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and the final run at 2 p.m.

The Toughest Mudder runs overnight beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. and challenges participants to complete as many five-mile laps as they can during the 12-hour period. It’ll feature three different formats: two-person, four-person or open team relay.

Participants can qualify for contender status at the World’s Toughest Mudder in Atlanta in November.

“Philadelphia has always been a popular venue for us, so we’re thrilled to now offer the Toughest Mudder for the most fearless of participants,” Tough Mudder, Inc. senior vice president Rabia Qari said. “It’s longer, it’s tougher and it boasts some of the most challenging obstacles ever designed.”

The 2019 Tough Mudder Philly begins Saturday at 6:45 a.m. at Plantation Field, located at 387 Green Valley Rd. in Coatesville, and the final competition kicks off Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with the 5K Last Wave.

The Ruff Mudder and Toughest Mudder joins the Tough Mudder Classic, Tough Mudder 5K – another new element – and the Mini Mudder.

There will also be a revamped Mudder Village Festival, which will include local food and beer, live entertainment and lawn games.

Registration and ticket information can be found here.