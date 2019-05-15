Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the summer season right around the corner, many people will be heading out on road trips and a new report by Gasbuddy is letting drivers know where to find the cleanest gas station restrooms. According to the study, Wawa takes the title for cleanest restrooms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Wawa also had the top spot in Florida, Maryland and Virginia.
GasBuddy compiled its results from reviews of more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide since 2016.
According to the study, cleanliness of gas station restrooms has gone up by 6% since 2017.
“The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle,” says Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.
You can view where each state ranks here.