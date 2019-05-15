By CBS3 Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Washington Township are investigating after a purse was stolen from an altar server during mass. It happened Sunday around 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Church, located at 176 Stagecoach Rd.

They say the person took a brown satchel with several valuable items inside during a mass.

Police are now advising other neighboring congregations to exercise caution.

The suspect was wearing a dark coat, dark shorts, and white sunglasses. The person also had a large lower left leg tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 856-589-0330.

