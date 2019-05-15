HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBS) — A dog forced to drink from a beer keg has been removed from the Hofstra University frat house where he was living. The shocking video shows a man picked up Buddy, while another puts the keg tap into the dog’s mouth.
Buddy’s owner is a senior at Hofstra and a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.
The owner promised detectives he would take the eight-month-old pup to the vet for a check-up, but when he didn’t follow through, officials say they had to take matters into their own hands.
Buddy is now in the custody of the local SPCA.
“He didn’t take the dog to the vet, and that was one of the decisions, that we decided that at that point in time, that we needed to take the dog and get it immediate veterinary care,” Nassau SPCA detective Matt Roper said.
Hofstra University says the fraternity’s chapter is suspended while the incident is under investigation.