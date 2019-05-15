PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the hunt for two people after a man was shot in the head and killed in the Nicetown section of the city. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Pulaski Ave just before 4 p.m. on May 1.
Police say the shooter approached the 34-year-old victim on a bike and shot him once in the head, before fleeing east on Pike Street towards Smedley Street.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.
Surveillance cameras nearby captured the suspected shooter on the 1900 block on Hunting Park with an unknown female just minutes before the shooting.
The suspect is being described as a black male in his late 30s to early 40s, with a medium build and wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored jacket, gray pants, and riding a small, white-framed bicycle.
The woman he was seen with before the shooting is in her early to mid 20s with a thin build, shoulder length hair, wearing a multi-colored shirt and headband, and a black jacket. Police say she is a person of interest.
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this shooting.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact police at 215-686-3334.