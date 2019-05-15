



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city is stepping up efforts to repair the roads, and they’re rolling out a new plan they hope will lead to smoother streets.

Everyone hates potholes, and most of us have issues with the roads. Well, the city has a plan to smooth it all over.

“There is nothing that gets Philadelphians more riled up than potholes,” councilwoman Cherell Parker said.

True, and there are a lot of them. The city’s plan to repave almost 100 miles of roadway in 2019 will take expanded crews and equipment all over town.

Initially beginning with 43 roads, primarily in North and West Philadelphia — especially Ogontz Avenue, which is scheduled to be repaved this fall.

“We wanted residents to know things don’t fall on deaf ears, but when we have the resources lined up, we are here to serve,” Philadelphia Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams.

PennDot, More Than 60 Police Departments Targeting Aggressive Drivers In Pennsylvania

A new interactive online map called PavePHL will allow residents to check on what roads are being treated and how far along on the process crews are.

“Now for the first time in the history of the city, I will be able to say ‘I know exactly where I can get that information,'” Parker said.

The announcement in West Oak Lane, where workers were laying down asphalt, may have been a nuisance to some.

But not Mary Alston.

“I’m happy with the information I got today and how they’re using our tax money other than sodas or whatever,” Alston said.