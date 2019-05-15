PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Memorial Day is quickly approaching and experts say this year’s holiday weekend will see the second-highest travel volume on record since 2000, with almost 43 million Americans expected to travel. That’s 1.5 million more travelers than last year, according to AAA.
Experts say most travelers will drive to their destinations, despite the recent surge in gas prices nationwide.
“Americans are eagerly anticipating the start of summer, and current gas prices won’t keep them home this Memorial Day weekend,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Consumer spending remains strong, helped by solid job and income growth. Families continue to prioritize spending their disposable incomes on travel, and near-record numbers of them are looking forward to doing just that for Memorial Day.”
However, AAA says travelers will see relief in lower hotel and car rental costs.
About 37.6 million are expected to drive, 3.25 million will travel by air and 1.98 million will travel by train, bus or cruise ship.
Here are the top Memorial Day travel destinations:
- Orlando, Florida
- New York, New York
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Anaheim, California
- Seattle, Washington
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Tampa, Florida
- San Francisco, California
The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.