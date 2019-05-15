NEW YORK (CBS) — A new mother was separated from her newborn baby in New York after she falsely tested positive for opiates. It turns out, a poppy seed bagel was to blame.
When Elizabeth Dominguez got to the hospital, she gave a urine sample, but it came back positive. She gave birth later that day.
Her baby’s test for opiates came back negative. But because of her failed drug test, hospital staff followed protocol and called authorities, who took the baby away.
“I called my husband, freaking out,” Dominguez said. “I was like, ‘What? How is this possible? I don’t do drugs, this is not OK.'”
Dunkin’ Introduces Nail Polish Inspired By Lattes, Ice Cream-Flavored Coffees At Select Philadelphia Nail Salons
“Anywhere from one to three bagels with poppy seeds can produce positive tests on a urine toxicology,” Dr. Michelle Rainka said.
Once they figured it out was a false positive, authorities reunited the mother with her baby.